Disney Channel star returns to stage for first time in almost 20 years

A Disney Channel star has made their return to the stage for the first time in almost 20 years.

On Monday (19 January), Hilary Duff began the first night of her Small Rooms, Big Nerves Tour at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London. It is her first time touring since 2008.

During the performance, the 38-year-old sang her 2003 hit “What Dreams Are Made Of” from The Lizzie Maguire Movie for the first time, much to the delight of fans.

The performance comes ahead of the upcoming 2 February release of Duff's new album luck...or something.