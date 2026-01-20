Driver films 100 vehicle-pile up carnage after white out blizzard in US midwest

A driver has captured the aftermath of a massive car pile up during a winter snowstorm in Michigan.

On Monday (19 January), the 196 interstate in Ottawa County was forced to close after more than 100 vehicles smashed into each other or slid off the road. Multiple injuries have been reported, however there were no fatalities, State Police said.

Footage filmed by Pedro Mata Jr. shows numerous cars piled up against each other, whilst others were stuck in snow as an arctic storm hit parts of the US midwest.