World of Trouble: Former MI6 chief says Britain must get ready for war

The question of how we defend our way of life has once again become urgent.

From the beaches of Normandy to the front lines in Ukraine, history reminds us that peace is never guaranteed, and defence never comes without cost.

In The Independent’s new expert-led discussion series, The Conversation, we launched with Shifting Alliances, a panel I chaired as world affairs editor.

I was joined by Sir Alex Younger, former MI6 chief, and Dr Rachel Ellehuus, director-general of the Royal United Services Institute and former Pentagon official.

Together, we examined the shifting landscape of global security, the consequences of decades of military retrenchment, and what a future without the American security umbrella might mean for Europe.