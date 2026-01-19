Ukraine announces new air defence system as it braces for ‘massive’ Russian strikes
Zelensky has repeatedly called for air defences to be strengthened, including increased assistance from Ukraine's Western allies
Ukraine is introducing a new facet of air defence to transform its system as it braces for mass Russian attacks.
The country is still reeling from a wave of Russian strikes earlier this month that knocked out power and heating to thousands of apartment blocks, particularly in the capital Kyiv.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called for air defences to be strengthened, including increased assistance from Ukraine's Western allies.
"There will be a new approach to the use of air defences by the Air Force, concerning mobile fire groups, interceptor drones and other 'short-range' air defence assets," he said in his nightly video address Monday.
"The system will be transformed."
The president also announced the appointment of a new deputy Air Force Commander, Pavlo Yelizarov, to oversee and develop the innovation.
Ukraine has rapidly developed its drone manufacturing system since Russia launched its invasion of its smaller neighbour in February 2022, and has emphasised interceptor drones as an effective and economical way to parry Russian strikes.
In his remarks, Zelensky warned Ukrainians to be "extremely vigilant" ahead of anticipated new Russian attacks.
"Russia has prepared for a strike, a massive strike, and is waiting for the moment to carry it out," he said, urging every region in the country to "be prepared to respond as quickly as possible and help people".
Both Zelensky and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha warned at the weekend that Ukrainian intelligence had noted Russia was conducting reconnaissance of specific targets, particularly substations that supply nuclear power plants.
The president also said he had instructed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to make decisions this week regarding difficulties from the recent attacks, including bonuses for tens of thousands of emergency crew members restoring heating and electricity.
