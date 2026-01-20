Watch as David Beckham is grilled on Brooklyn Beckham’s statement on the ongoing family feud, after the 26-year-old claimed that his “controlling” parents have been trying to ruin his relationship.

On Sunday (19 January), the eldest son of David and Victoria posted a lengthy statement on Instagram where he announced he has no wish to reconcile with his family and is “standing up” for himself “for the first time” in his life.

Appearing at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday (20 January), the former footballer was questioned by a Sky News reporter on the bombshell statement.

“Do you have a message for Brooklyn?” he was asked. He did not reply.

The Beckham family has not responded to Brooklyn’s comments.