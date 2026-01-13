Macclesfield FC player Sam Heathcote received a hero’s welcome upon his return to his teaching job following the club’s historic FA Cup win against Crystal Palace.

The Silkmen, who are 117 places below the Eagles, became the first non-league team to defeat the FA Cup holders since 1909, in a stunning 2-1 upset at Moss Rose on Saturday (10 January).

The defender, who teaches PE, returned to the classroom on Monday, to a loud applause and cheers from his pupils at Stamford Park Primary School.

In a statement, the school said: “The children were delighted to see Mr Heathcote this morning after Macclesfield Football Club’s brilliant win on Saturday — we’ve got some very proud fans in school!”