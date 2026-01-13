Could you be in serious debt? Martin Lewis has shared three questions to consider if you’re facing financial difficulties.

Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday (13 January), the Money Saving Expert founder asked people to think about whether they are unable to afford the minimum repayments and also if their debt is worth more than their yearly salary.

He also said that if you are having “sleepless nights, anxiety, or depression”, then you need to seek immediate help from a nonprofit debt counselling agency.

”They are not there to judge you. You are not going to be told off,” he stressed, explaining that they are there to look at alternative solutions to help you manage your debt and stop creditors from chasing you.