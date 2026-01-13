Wanted man gets stuck on garden shed roof while fleeing police

A wanted man got stuck on a shed roof after he tried to evade capture by police.

The 31-year-old fled after being involved in a failure to stop in Doncaster, and thought he could hide from officers by hopping from garden to garden, South Yorkshire police said.

However, National Police Air Service (NPAS) officers were tracking him from a helicopter and guiding officers on the ground.

After NPAS officers spotted him climbing onto the roof of a garden shed, he was confronted and surrounded by police who encouraged him to come down before arresting him.

He was arrested on suspicion of numerous offences, including two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a knife or bladed article and recalled to prison.