Owen Cooper unsuccessfully auditioned for multiple roles before he secured his award-winning part of Jamie Miller in Netflix’s Adolescence, his drama teacher has revealed.

On Sunday (11 January), Cooper made history when he became the youngest-ever winner of the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor at just 16 years old.

Appearing on Lorraine on Tuesday (13 January), Esther Morgan, Director at Drama MOB, said that Cooper did not give up despite being turned down for other acting roles, a sentiment that is a “message to all of our young people”.

“He didn’t get those parts not because he’s not good enough,” she said, telling Cooper that the roles simply weren’t right for him.