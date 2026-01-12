Owen Cooper made history on Sunday, 11 January, becoming the youngest-ever winner of the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor at just 16 years old.

Cooper, who rose to fame in Netflix’s Adolescence, shared his modest plans for celebrating the milestone.

“I'll properly celebrate it when I get back home to my hometown in England with my family," Cooper said.

"But at the minute, I'm just gonna be with my castmates, my mum, my dad, and everyone that came out with me.”

Reflecting on the magnitude of the win, he added: “I think it's the proudest I've ever been.”