Watch: Dog chewing heated glove starts fire in home

A dog chewing on a heated glove started a fire in a home in Orleans, Ottawa, on Thursday (January 8).

The homeowner's security footage confirmed that the family dog had grabbed a skiing glove equipped with a lithium-ion battery used for heating. The dog brought the glove onto a couch and chewed it, damaging the battery, which then failed and ignited, causing the fire.

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames venting from a first-storey bay window at the front of the property.

The blaze was quickly contained, and the uninjured animal was safely rescued.