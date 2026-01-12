Timothée Chalamet took home the award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy on Sunday (11 January) for his performance in Marty Supreme.

In his acceptance speech, he thanked the team behind Josh Safdie’s acclaimed film, centring on a young New Yorker’s unlikely rise from street-side swindler to global table tennis icon.

“This category is stacked. I look up to all of you,” Chalamet told his fellow nominees.

The win marks Chalamet's first Golden Globe after five career nominations, beating out heavyweights including Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney.

He ended the night with a personal tribute, saying, “For my parents, for my partner - I love you.”