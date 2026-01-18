The Duchess of Sussex has shared a video that her daughter, Princess Lilibet, filmed of her and the Duke of Sussex as part of a 2016 throwback trend on Instagram.

Meghan posted a loved-up video of Prince Harry on Friday night (16 January) alongside a photo from the pair in 2016 with the caption: “When 2026 feels just like 2016….you had to be there,” giving credit to their youngest child for footage of the pair in each other’s arms in a garden.

People have been taking to social media to reminisce about 2016's pop culture moments, with celebrities like Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth posting their own throwbacks from the year.