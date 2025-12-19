Inside Netflix’s unhinged Christmas universe

There’s a reason Netflix Christmas films all feel the same. The formula is fixed, the aesthetics are recycled, and the sets are suspiciously familiar. Netflix is quietly building its own highly unserious NCU: the Netflix Christmas Universe, where films share settings, characters, and even reference each other onscreen.

In this episode of Streamline, we dive into the best (worst) of Netflix’s festive output, from chiseled snowmen come to life, to ambitious girlboss executives falling in love in Paris. They’re cheesy, repetitive, and oddly irresistible. We watched them so you don’t have to.

Watch more episodes of Streamline on Independent Culture on YouTube.