King details importance of harmony with nature in trailer for new documentary

A new documentary claims King Charles “upset a lot of people in authority” in his commitment to environmental conservation.

The Amazon Prime-backed programme chronicles the King’s quest to “put nature back in the heart of the equation” across the planet, through charitable work by the King’s Foundation.

Over images of the King attending the COP28 summit in Dubai in 2023, a voice over reveals: “He upset a lot of people in authority, but His Majesty was speaking for a lot of us who felt like we want to look at things differently.”

The King himself explains his motivation for being involved in environmental issues for over fifty years, saying: “We are nature ourselves, we are a part of it - not apart from it.”

Finding Harmony: A King's Vision is released on Amazon Prime Video on February 6.