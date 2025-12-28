Nick Kyrgios defeated Aryna Sabalenka, the world’s No. 1 women’s tennis player, in a ‘Battle of the Sexes’ tennis exhibition in Dubai on Sunday.

Both players took the opportunity in the post-match press conference to respond to some of the negative comments that had surrounded the event.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King, who defeated self-proclaimed male chauvinist Bobby Riggs in the second ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match in 1973, dismissed this version as “not the same”, underlining how she played for “political” reasons and to spark “societal change”.

Kyrgios defended the event, claiming it has been one of the most talked-about sporting events of the last six months.

“We just brought more attention to our sport and I don't see how it can be bad,” Sabalenka said.