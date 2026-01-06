Celine Dion is “learning how this TikTok world works” as she vows to step up her presence on the popular social media app.

In a video posted to the site, the 57-year-old revealed that her children have encouraged her to post more content on her already existing account.

“Suddenly I'm becoming cool. Celine Dion is cool. That's amazing. TikTok here I come. Ciao," she told the camera whilst wearing a hoodie with her name on.

Sharing the short video, she wrote: “So here I am, learning how this TikTok world works…one video at a time!”