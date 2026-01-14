An impromptu drumming duet between Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean president Lee Jae Myung has taken social media by storm.

Dressed in matching blue tracksuits at the summit in Nara, the leaders performed covers of BTS’s "Dynamite" and "Golden" from the hit film KPop Demon Hunters.

The session nodded to Takaichi’s background as a heavy metal drummer.

“When we met at APEC last year, he mentioned that his dream was to play the drums, so I prepared a surprise for the occasion,” Takaichi wrote on X.