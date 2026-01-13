Watch Odessa A’zion’s Marty Supreme self-tape that landed her role

A24 has released Odessa A’zion’s self-tape, which secured her a multi-award-nominated role in Marty Supreme.

The actor, 25, can be seen standing in a phone booth as she auditions for the part of Rachel Mizler, a married pet store employee who has an affair with Marty Mauser (Timothee Chalamet).

The self-tape was filmed in Bucharest in the middle of the night whilst she was shooting for Until Dawn, The Los Angeles Times reported.

She told the publication that she prefers self-tapes to auditioning in person. “You can make it entirely your own — you can really make it look like how you feel like it would look.”