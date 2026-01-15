Kate Garraway speaks out on ‘hurtful’ AI hoax which claimed to show ‘new boyfriend’

Kate Garraway has revealed that she was a victim of an AI hoax which doctored images of her and a “new boyfriend”.

Whilst speaking to internet personality Gareth Wyn Jones, who was the victim of a sextortion blackmail, the presenter revealed on Good Morning Britain that a fake photo was circulated online last year, which had a huge impact on her family.

She only discovered the “rumours of a new relationship” from people online congratulating her, to which she didn’t react badly. “I thought it was sweet that they cared”.

However, the turning point was when AI bot sites reportedly claimed that her son was “destroying the relationship”. She added, “Typical parent, you take it yourself, but don't like it when it's your kid.”