Presenter interrupted by husband crawling behind her live on air

A presenter's husband interrupted her segment as he crawled behind her live on air.

Elin Fflur, 41, had to call in via video call to S4C in Wales after she couldn’t reach the studio due to snow.

As she spoke to co-host Owain Tudur Jones, her husband can be seen crawling on all fours in the background as he tries to avoid the camera.

A giggling Fflur apologised for all the “noise in the house tonight”, with Jones telling her not to worry and that he enjoyed the surprise cameo from her husband.