Bizarre moment tennis player gives himself haircut mid-match in bid to win

This is the bizarre moment a tennis player gave himself a mid-match haircut.

During his match against Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo in Auckland, New Zealand on Tuesday (13 January), Argentina’s Camilo Ugo Carabelli pulled out a pair of scissors from his bag.

Sitting courtside, he then began cutting his fringe, which appeared to be blocking his vision.

Despite the impromptu haircut, Carabelli failed to emerge victorious as he was beaten in straight sets by Tabilo.