Video from inside a derailed high-speed train captures passengers waiting to escape after a fatal crash that has claimed at least 39 lives.

The train travelling from Malaga to Madrid derailed and crashed onto the neighbouring track, colliding with an oncoming train in Adamuz, Spain on Sunday (18 January).

Eyewitness footage taken from inside one of the trains shows standing passengers waiting to be evacuated from the mangled wreckage.

There were around 400 passengers on board the two trains and dozens were injured in the incident, in Spain’s worst train crash in over a decade.

Of the 75 people hospitalised, 15 remained in serious condition, officials said early on Monday (19 January).