London phone snatcher meets match after targeting athlete

A London phone snatcher quickly discovered they picked the wrong target when their victim turned out to be a track athlete who successfully chased them down.

Elizabeth Lopez Aguilar, 24, an American tourist, was filming an outfit check on TikTok as she made her way to the West End with her boyfriend when her phone was grabbed by a thief.

Ms Aguilar, who specialises in sprinting and long-distance running, immediately began chasing after the man and retrieved the device within minutes.

“I genuinely think the thief had no idea who he was messing with,” Ms Aguilar said. She added that she decided not to call the police as the man did not fight back.