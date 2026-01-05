Rod Stewart’s hilarious response to Celtic sacking Wilfried Nancy

Sir Rod Stewart had a hilarious response to Celtic sacking manager Wilfried Nancy following Saturday’s (January 3) 3-1 loss to rival Rangers.

Singer-songwriter legend Stewart, 80, celebrated “He’s gone! He’s gone!” after it was announced Nancy, who joined on a two-and-a-half year contract, departed after just eight games at the helm - six of those losses.

Stewart went on to demand Celtic legend Martin O’Neill to return to the club “ to get us through the end of his season”.

He added: “And maybe we could get Robbie Keane. That would be heaven sent.”