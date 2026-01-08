Video shows fatal ICE shooting of woman in Minneapolis

A woman has died after being shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday (7 January).

The victim has been identified as Renee Nicole Good, 37. Footage filmed by an eyewitness shows agents approaching an SUV stopped in the middle of the road.

One agent tries to open the vehicle’s door before Good begins driving the SUV away. Another agent appears to move in front of car, before fatally shooting Good. The car continues to move forward before hitting a stationary vehicle across the street.

An ICE spokesperson claimed Good was “blocking the street” with her car while they carried out an operation in Minnesota city. In a post on social media, President Donald Trump accused Good of “violently and viciously” running over the ICE agent. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has labeled the government's narrative “garbage”.