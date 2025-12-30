Luke Littler’s three-word response to boos from Ally Pally crowd

Luke Littler responded to the Ally Pally crowd after the 18-year-old was booed following his win at the World Darts Championship.

The world no.1 was jeered at by some fans after he beat Rob Cross 4-2 and secured his place in the World Darts Championship quarter finals on Monday (29 December).

Speaking to Sky Sports following his win, he said: “Am I bothered? Really, am I bothered?! Really not bothered!"

He then laughed before adding: “You guys pay for the tickets and you pay for my prize money so thank you, thank you for my money! Thank you for booing me.”