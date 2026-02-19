The arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is a “nightmare” for King Charles and Buckingham Palace, royal expert Jennie Bond has said.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned 66, was detained at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Thursday (19 February) over allegations of misconduct in public office, Thames Valley Police said.

Speaking to Sky News, Ms Bond, who has has been a royal correspondent for 14 years, said that the arrest of the former prince is “extraordinary and shocking”.

“The pressure has been building so much over the last few weeks that you felt that something had to happen,” she said, though said she believed it would come in the form of police cars carrying out searches of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s properties, not an arrest.