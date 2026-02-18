Football boss’s interview derailed as children and dog make surprise appearance

An interview with the owners of Mansfield Town has gone viral after being interrupted with surprise appearances from their children and dog.

On Tuesday (17 February), John and Carolyn Radford spoke to Sky Sports about the League One side’s draw against Arsenal in the FA Cup - the first time the team have reached the fifth round since 1975.

As one of their sons ran past wearing an Arsenal kit, Carolyn explained: “That was just one of our boys because they support Arsenal as well!”

She was then interrupted again when their dog Caspar entered the frame and started chewing her blazer. “She's being attacked by the dog,” John laughed.