Victoria Beckham reveals husband David’s Valentine’s Day preparations

Victoria Beckham shared glimpses of Valentine’s Day on her Instagram showing David Beckham getting into the romantic spirit with preparations for the Valentine’s day.

David was seen carving strawberries into rose shapes and assembling heart-shaped chocolate-covered strawberries for the occasion.

The couple also paid tribute to one another on Instagram, each posting throwback photographs. The former Spice Girls star captioned her post: “Forever my valentine I love you.”

The romantic display comes amid ongoing reports of a family fallout involving the couple’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, which has dominated recent headlines.