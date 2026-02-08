Watch: Squirrel’s chaotic pitch invasion stops Championship match

A squirrel stopped play for eight minutes after the rodent invaded the pitch during Hull City’s home game against Bristol City.

The squirrel can be seen running around the MKM Stadium during Saturday’s match (7 February), before it is chased by a goalkeeper and staff.

The squirrel can then be seen running up one of the advertising boards, before making its way into the crowd, much to the surprise of fans.

Football supporter Lucy Wightman filmed the moment as she watched on in the stands.

Hull City lost the match 3-2.