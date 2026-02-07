Peter Andre reveals surprising truth about Mysterious Girl hit

Singer and television presenter Peter Andre has made a big confession about his smash hit song Mysterious Girl.

The 1995 reggae-pop song, featuring Bubbler Ranx, shot to number one in the UK in 2004 following a re-release and remains Andre’s signature track.

Appearing on James Martin’s Saturday Morning show on ITV on Saturday (7 February), the 52-year-old explained why the track was originally titled Mystery Man.

Andre explained how making one big change to the track “worked”.

He added: “The rest is history.”