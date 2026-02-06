Jesy Nelson admits she wanted to quit Little Mix after just two years

Jesy Nelson has revealed that she wanted to leave Little Mix just two years after joining the band.

Appearing on Jamie Laing’s Good Company podcast on Friday (6 February), Nelson, who became a member of the band in 2011, said that she only stayed in the girl group at the insistence of her family.

“The first time I wanted to leave I remember I went home and we were kinda weighing up the [pros and cons]… and at that point we weren’t even at our biggest,” she explained.

Nelson, who ultimately left the group in 2020, said that her brother convinced her to stay, telling her to “stick it out for another few years”.