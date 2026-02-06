Snoop Dogg is having the time of his life at the Winter Olympics in northern Italy.

The American rap icon is embracing his official role as Team USA’s first-ever honorary coach at Milano Cortina 2026.

Snoop went viral on X after sharing a video of himself testing the Alpine terrain. Whizzing down a snowy slope on a small sledge, he lost his balance but eventually came to a stop.

“What y’all think? How’d I do?” he asked his followers.

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) appointed Snoop to the volunteer position in December 2025. The honorary title is part of a mission to support Team USA athletes.