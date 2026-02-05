Molly Mae announces pregnancy as she reveals family will ‘soon become four’

Molly-Mae Hague has announced that she is pregnant with her second child.

In a black and white video posted to Instagram on Thursday (5 February), the 26-year-old can be seen walking down the stairs with a visible baby bump with daughter Bambi by her side.

The three-year-old can be wearing a jumper that says “big sister”, while a later clip shows Molly Mae and partner Tommy Fury embracing each other in the home movie-style footage.

“Soon to be four”, she wrote in the post’s caption, which she shared to her 8.5 million Instagram followers.