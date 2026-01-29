An emotional Anthony Joshua fought back tears as he vowed to "do right" by his close friends Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele, who died in a car crash in December 2025.

The two-time world heavyweight champion, 36, who sustained minor injuries in the incident, published his first public video since the crash on Thursday (29 January).

Joshua reflected on the loss of his two “brothers” and “lieutenants” before he regained his composure to detail his next steps.

"I know I am going to do what is right by them... what is right by their family, and it is about what is important," he said.