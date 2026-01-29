Rebecca Loos has thrown her support behind Brooklyn Beckham and claimed that his bombshell statement is “validation for what I said 22 years ago”.

On 19 January, 26-year-old Brooklyn posted a lengthy statement on Instagram where he announced he has no wish to reconcile with his family.

Appearing in an upcoming Channel 5 documentary, The Beckham Feud: Truth and Lies, the former personal assistant to Sir David discussed finding herself at the centre of a “PR war”.

In 2004, Loos claimed she’d had an affair with Sir David, shortly after the sportsman moved to Spain with his wife Victoria, after he was signed to Real Madrid. Sir David promptly and vehemently denied her account, calling the allegations “ludicrous”.

The Beckham Feud: Truth and Lies is on Channel 5 on Sunday, 1 February at 9pm.