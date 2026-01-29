Starmer tells Xi Jinping ‘it has been far too long’ as talks begin in China

Sir Keir Starmer and Xi Jinping met on Thursday, 29 January, as the UK and China seek to improve long-strained relations.

Sir Keir, the first British prime minister to visit China in eight years, held talks with Mr Xi at the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing. The two countries are expected to sign a number of agreements later in the day.

In his opening remarks, Sir Keir stressed the economic benefits of an improved relationship with China, saying he is looking to expand opportunities for British companies at a time of slowing economic growth at home. More than 50 senior business executives are accompanying him on the trip, alongside leaders from several cultural organisations.