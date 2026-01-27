BBC Breakfast’s Carol Kirkwood cries as she announces show departure after 28 years

Carol Kirkwood has announced she will be leaving the BBC after 28 years at the organisation.

The Scottish weathercaster, 63, joined the BBC Weather Centre in 1998, before becoming BBC Breakfast’s main weather presenter in 2010.

A teary Ms Kirkwood joined the BBC Breakfast sofa on Tuesday (27 January) to say she has “loved every minute” of her time and that her decision to leave wasn’t “an easy” one to make. She will leave in April.

In 2015, Kirkwood also took part in Strictly Come Dancing, reaching week eight of the competition.