Dashcam captures terrifying cow near-miss on busy motorway

A motorist was seconds from disaster after swerving to avoid a loose cow that suddenly leapt the central barrier into oncoming traffic.

The incident happened on the M6 near Rochfortbridge in Ireland on Thursday (22 January), following a multi-vehicle crash on the opposite carriageway.

Emergency services temporarily halted traffic in both directions as they tried to wave down motorists and corral at least two large cows that had escaped onto the motorway.

The incident was captured in dramatic dashcam footage shared online.

“I nearly had a near miss!” Ciarán Flynn wrote on X.