The cast of The Traitors’ fourth season reacted to Rachel and Stephen making history with their joint win during an episode of The Traitors: Uncloaked.

Faithfuls Jade, Jack, and Faraaz went up against the pair, who ultimately took home the prize, becoming the first ever pair of Traitors to win the UK series.

Their fellow cast members erupted in applause and gave a standing ovation as they watched the conclusion to the nail-biting final episode on Friday.

“Watching it back, I’m just so proud of the decision I made,” Stephen told the assembled audience.