Harry Styles fans confused by change in singer as star announces 2026 world tour

Harry Styles is back with new music and an upcoming tour — and a new accent?

Promoting his upcoming album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally on BBC Radio One on Friday (23 January), the singer left fans puzzled when he appeared to speak with a hybrid American twang.

“His accent has really changed,” one fan said of the Cheshire-born singer, whilst another added: “The American accent jumping out at a few words was a thing.”

Styles has announced that he will be going on a seven-city residency world tour, kicking off in May. It comes as he dropped his highly anticipated single, “Aperture”, off his new album.