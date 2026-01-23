Harry Styles announces global tour dates with 30 nights in New York City

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Styles is officially getting ready for a seven-city residency, with the singer announcing his upcoming world tour, Together Together, on Thursday via Instagram.

Style, 31, shared the news leading up to the release of his fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, which comes out March 6. The tour news also comes as he’s releasing his highly anticipated single, “Aperture,” off his new album tonight at 6 p.m. EST.

Styles’ tour includes 30 shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the same venue he held a residency in 2022 for his Love on Tour concert series. At the time, he did 15 consecutive sold-out nights at the venue.

His tour will officially begin in May with shows in Amsterdam. He’ll then do six concerts in London, with country singer Shania Twain as his special guest.

Over the summer, Styles will be doing two shows in São Paulo and two shows in Mexico City. His New York City residency will begin at the end of August and continue until the end of October.

open image in gallery Harry Styles announces Together, Together world tour, set to begin in May ( Getty )

The highly anticipated event will end in Australia, with two shows in Melbourne in November and two concerts in Sydney in December.

The “As It Was” singer will be joined by multiple guests across select dates, including Twain, Robyn, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé, and Skye Newman.

Tickets will go on sale as early as next Wednesday, January 28, for shows in São Paulo. General sale will continue in the days that follow, with tickets for shows in Amsterdam, London, and New York all going on sale January 30.

However, only American Express Card Members will be able to participate in the presale of tickets, being offered in select cities. Presale will begin January 26, two days before the general sale.

Earlier this month, Styles announced his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. The album’s artwork depicts the singer in sunglasses, crouching beneath a disco ball that appears to hang from the night sky.

open image in gallery Harry Styles’ new album comes out March 6 ( Johnny Dufort )

Rumors had been brewing that one of the U.K.’s biggest pop stars would make his hugely anticipated return this year after mysterious billboards – bearing the message “We belong together” – popped up in cities around the world, including New York, Manchester, Palermo, and São Paulo.

In December, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer also dropped a surprise video that featured the phrase “we belong together.” The eight-minute-long YouTube clip, titled “Forever, Forever,” began with fans preparing for his last performance during his Love on Tour, which took place in Reggio Emilia, Italy, in July 2023.

The video then showed Styles at that final show, sitting at the piano and playing a ballad, alongside his band.

Before sharing this video, the One Direction alum had been on a music hiatus for more than two years. His new album also marks his first time releasing new music since Harry’s House, which came out in May 2022.