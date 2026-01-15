Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Styles has announced that he will release his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, on 6 March this year.

The new album will feature 12 tracks, the artist revealed on Thursday. The artwork depicts the 31-year-old pop star in sunglasses, crouching beneath a disco ball that appears to hang from the night sky. Limited edition vinyls, CD, exclusive merchandise, box sets, and more are available to pre-order through the singer’s website.

Rumours had been brewing that one of the UK’s biggest pop stars would make his hugely anticipated return this year after mysterious billboards – bearing the message “We belong together” – popped up in cities around the world, including New York, Manchester, Palermo and São Paulo.

Disco, Occasionally is executive-produced by Kid Harpoon, who won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year and the Brit Award for Songwriter of the Year for his work on Style’s last album, Harry's House. The 2022 album featured hits like “Watermelon Sugar” and “As It Was”, and ranked as the second most streamed album on Spotify that year.

In 2022, Styles also starred in two films: the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, and the romantic period drama My Policeman.

open image in gallery Harry Styles has announced the release of his latest album, coming this March ( Johnny Dufort )

open image in gallery ‘Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally’ features 12 tracks and is executive produced by Kid Harpoon ( Columbia Records )

Noise of the former One Direction star’s impending musical comeback has been accompanied by suggestions that Styles could headline Glastonbury in 2027, when the festival returns after its traditional fallow year. The New York Post has reported that he has signed a deal for a residency at the city’s Madison Square Garden, where he previously performed for a consecutive 15 nights.

There are also suggestions that he could play a UK residency at Manchester’s Co-Op Live arena, of which Styles is a significant investor. The venue will host this year’s Brit Awards – marking the first time the ceremony has been held outside London – next month.

Styles’s return comes after a period of dominance in pop by women, including Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae. He is the latest One Direction star to announce new music following the loss of bandmate Liam Payne, who died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires in October 2024.

One Direction formed on the reality TV show The X Factor in 2010. Despite coming in second place, Styles, Payne and bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan went on to become one of the most successful boybands of all time, selling millions of records and achieving a string of hit singles before splitting indefinitely in 2016.

Tomlinson is currently preparing to release his latest album, How Did I Get Here?, on 23 January, and filming a Netflix documentary with Malik – due to air later this year – that will follow their travels around the US. Horan shared last year that he was back in the studio working on a follow-up to his 2023 album The Show.