Harry Styles posted his first YouTube video in two years on Saturday, 28 December, called “Forever, Forever.”

The cryptic clip delighted fans, with one speculating a 2026 tour with the comment: “Ticketmaster is gonna HATE to see me coming.”

Styles, 31, has been relatively quiet on social media since finishing his “Love on Tour” shows in 2023.

In the eight-minute-long video, fans prepare for Styles’ final performance during his 2023 tour, which took place in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Text at the end of the video read “We Belong Together.”