German chancellor Merz makes Brexit joke to Starmer at Munich summit

Germany’s Friedrich Merz quipped to Sir Keir Starmer “I hope you don’t mind about the European flag” as they posed for the cameras in front of a row of flags ahead of their meeting with France’s Emmanuel Macron.

The German chancellor made the Brexit-related joke before the trio sat down for talks on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday (13 February).

The three European powers are known collectively as the E3.

With the media present before their bilateral meeting, Sir Keir warned: “There’s no UK security without European security. There’s no European security without UK security.

“So we have to work together.”