The crew who evacuated skiing legend Lindsey Vonn after she suffered a horror crash at the Winter Olympics have spoken of the challenges of the rescue operation.

On Sunday (8 February), the 41-year-old American athlete underwent surgery after she was airlifted from the Olimpia delle Tofane piste. She had suffered a leg fracture after crashing hard in the downhill event.

The helicopter team secured Vonn by performing a prolonged winching manoeuvre in what was described as a “challenging operation”, as all the team had to coordinate every movement together.

“We stayed composed and carried out the operation as well as possible,” Pilot Roberto Cit said. “I believe the result was good.”

Vonn is in a “stable” condition following surgery.