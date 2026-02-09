Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Epstein survivors unite during Super Bowl advert as they demand release of remaining files

Epstein survivors take out Super Bowl ad demanding release of remaining files
  • Jeffrey Epstein survivors appeared in a television advert ahead of Super Bowl LX, demanding the US Justice Department release remaining files.
  • The advert, unveiled by World Without Exploitation on Sunday, 8 February, featured several women presenting younger photographs of themselves.
  • The women declared, 'this girl deserves the truth', highlighting their demand for transparency.
  • Eight survivors collectively called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to make the outstanding records public.
  • The Justice Department states that withheld files either reveal victims’ identities, contain child pornography, or could interfere with ongoing federal investigations.
