King Charles was heckled for the second time over his brother Andrew Windsor-Mountbatten’s links to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

His Majesty was meeting well-wishers at Clitheroe Station in Lancashire on Monday (9 February) when a man shouted: “How long have you known about Prince Andrew?”

The question prompted boos from the crowd, with shouts of “shut up” being heard from the mass of people.

It comes a week after the monarch was heckled about his brother’s relationship to the convicted paedophile during a visit to Essex.

Charles and Queen Camilla were on a royal walkabout in the village of Dedham when an individual shouted: “Charles, have you pressurised the police to start investigating Andrew?”