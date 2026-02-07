Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ex-partner Lady Victoria Hervey says not being named in the Epstein files is an “insult”.

The aristocrat who dated Andrew briefly in 1999, said not being named in the files relating to the convicted paedophile, would “just mean you are a loser”.

Speaking to LBC host Tom Swarbrick on Friday (6 January), Lady Victoria said: “He [Epstein] knew everybody that was very powerful.

“So, if you were on the scene and you were powerful, like, to be honest, if you are not in those files, it would be an insult.”

She added: “It would just mean you are a loser.”

Swarbrick responded: “That’s an astonishing attitude. I find that jaw-dropping.”

Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in his relationship with Epstein.